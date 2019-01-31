Inexpensive ways to protect your home and pets from the cold weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The artic blast continues to bring the coldest temperatures we've seen in years to the area. The frigid conditions bring danger to not only you, but also your home.

Rural King in Terre Haute offered some inexpensive items you can purchase at a local hardware store:

Seal windows and doors

- If you start to feel a draft, try using caulking to clean up seals around your windows and doors. It is long-lasting and a weather-resistant seal. You will need a caulking gun to apply.

- You can also use spray foam installation or try using a window insulation kit. This will help keep the cold air out. The kit comes with double sided tape and use a hair dryer to seal it in place.

- Weather stripping or poly foam can be used to seal windows and doors as well.

Pets

- Whether you have a dog inside or outside, try using a heated dog mat for the dog house or kennel. It automatically turns on when it reaches a cold enough temperature outside. It automatically turns off when it warms up.

- Heated dog bowls keep the water from turning into a block of ice. Attached is a cord that plugs into an outlet.

Freezing pipes

- You can use a heating cable that wraps around your pipes. It keeps your pipes from freezing.

- Small torches and big torches are good for thawing out pipes or padlocks outside.

- Experts recommend you keep your cabinet doors open to expose heat to your pipes.