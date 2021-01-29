15 inexpensive and easy ways to keep the warmth inside your home.

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - We are in the middle of winter and many cold days and nights are still ahead of us. Here is a list of easy and inexpensive ways you can keep the heat inside and the cold air outside.

According to the National Energy Foundation, bare floors account for as much as 10% of heat loss if the floors are not insulated. Getting rugs, blankets, or even spare towels can reduce that heat loss. Spare towels can also go a long way during the winter months. Placing them at the bottom of a door or around a window can help keep the cold out. It might not look pretty, but if it keeps the cold air out and saves money, then go for it!

One easy way to see if you have any cold air coming in (drafts) from around a door or a window, is to light a candle then use the smoke to see where a draft is located. You'll notice the smoke will go straight up indicating no draft. But when you move over to an area where you think there may be a draft, the smoke will move away from the window. Placing a towel over the area is a quick and easy way to stop the draft.

Exterior walls can also cool your house. Storm Teams David Siple took a thermometer-gun and it showed a temperature of an exterior wall inside the home at 56 degrees. He was able to move his couch to that wall so it can help absorb the cold.

Make sure furniture is not covering any vents. Having furniture over vents will absorb the heat coming from them. And this will allow the warm air to be dispersed in the entire room more freely.

Let the sunshine in! Siple took his thermometer-gun again and pointed it at his bare floor where the sun was not shining. It showed a temperature of 61 degrees. Then he moved it over to where the sunshine was hitting the floor, that area was close to 70 degrees. Keeping the sunshine in will help warm up your home. But, make sure to close the blinds and curtains at night.

Installing programmable thermostats can help lower your electricity and gas bills. By doing this, you can set certain temperatures in your house when less heat is required. For example, if there is a point to which there is no one home, you can set your thermostat to a lower temperature.

If you have a fireplace, make sure the flue or the damper in the chimney is closed when not in use. Heat can easily escape through an open chimney.

Ceiling fans are also a great way to circulate the warm air around your home. Just make sure the blades of the fan are pushing the air up and not down. This will bring the cool air up and bring the warm air down.

Change your air filter to your central air system. This should be done quite frequently throughout the year. The more dust and debris that is collected, the harder your system will run. Having a clean air filter will ensure your system runs smoothly.

If you have rooms in your home that are rarely used, shut the door. This is one less area that will need to be heated.

Attic access or attic doors can cause large amounts of heat loss. Make sure those areas are well insulated.

For outside of your home, hay bales can be used around the exterior of your home.

Thick curtains on windows can be very helpful in keeping the cold air out.

Proper installation of insulation and door/window seal foam tape can help decrease drafts of cold air from coming into your home.

When you cook and you are done using your oven, feel free to leave the door to the oven open to let the heat escape into your home! BUT make sure there are not any flammable objects around the oven or in front of it. Also, make sure children and pets can not get close to it.