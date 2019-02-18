Indy man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at Martin County deputy

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a wanted man accused of shooting at a Martin County Deputy.

Police arrested James Maple III on Saturday.

He had warrants out of Martin and Lawrence Counties for his arrest.

The Martin County warranted stems from an incident that happened early Saturday morning.

Police say a deputy recognized Maple while checking on an abandoned vehicle.

The deputy tried to prevent Maple from leaving the area when Maple allegedly drove toward the deputy.

The deputy had to move to avoid being crushed between Maple's vehicle and the police unit.

That's when the deputy began chasing Maple, but lost sight of his car.

When the deputy stopped, Maple allegedly shot at him from a hidden location...and then left the area.

Police later found him in a mobile home near the scene of the incident.

Officials say when Maple refused to leave, they used an armored vehicle to ram the mobile home.

After that, Maple left them home, where police were able to arrest him.

He is now facing a series of charges, including attempted murder, drug charges, and traffic-related charges.

Two people inside the mobile home were also arrested on drug charges.

Those two were 28-year-old Amy Qualkenbush and 29-year-old Dustin Holt.