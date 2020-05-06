Indy high school to hold graduation at Speedway

Speedway High School will hold this year’s graduation ceremony at the nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Superintendent Kyle Trebley made the announcement on the town’s Facebook page after speedway officials agreed to host the event.

The historic 2.5-mile oval just a short stroll from the high school has an estimated 235,000 permanent seats — and more than enough space to safely social distance.

Trebley says other details are still being worked out for the May 30 event.

The town on Indianapolis’ west side is run independently of the state’s capital city, but the ties between the community and the speedway run long and deep. The school system’s four elementary schools are named after the four investors who built the track, and the high school’s nickname is the Sparkplugs.

The track’s marquee event, the Indianapolis 500, has been postponed from May 24 until Aug. 23. But track officials could welcome back fans for an unprecedented IndyCar-Xfinity Series doubleheader on July 4, with the Brickyard 400 set for July 5.