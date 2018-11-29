Indy business looks to buy two Gary casinos, could one come to Terre haute?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An Indiana business looks to buy both casinos that are in Gary, Indiana. One of those licenses could relocate to Terre Haute.

Thursday morning, News 10 spoke to a lawyer who represents Spectacle Entertainment.

It’s an Indianapolis based company looking to buy the Majestic Star Casinos in Gary.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson is Spectacle's Vice-President.

Financial details of the deal between Spectacle and Majestic Holdco, the company that owns the casinos, have not been released.

However, Spectacle's lawyer, John Keeler told us the Indiana gaming commission must approve the deal before it can move forward.

You'll find the casinos on Gary’s Buffington Harbor.

A committee in the senate studied a plan to convert the harbor into an intermodal hub. This would mean the casinos would need new homes.

Keeler says their plan is to ask the general assembly two things.

One, they'll ask for approval to move one casino inland to a high traffic area of Gary.

Two, they'll ask to move the other license somewhere in Indiana.

With Gibson’s involvement in the deal, we asked about whether Terre Haute would be considered as a landing spot for this second gaming license.

"Certainly, Terre Haute is high on the list of potential sites discussed of where that license could end up. The big question mark is how the general assembly chooses to handle, assuming it would, where it would allow that boat to go.” said John Keeler