Indoor/outdoor music venue one step closer to reality in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A proposed indoor-outdoor music venue in Terre Haute is closer to becoming a reality.
On Wednesday morning, the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals approved a special use request.
The venue's developer, Tim Drake, made the request. The special use will allow the music venue to locate on the former International Paper property.
On Tuesday, Drake and county commissioners reached an agreement on a lease for the property.
The next step is an environmental study.
