Indoor mask mandate set to return in Illinois as hospitals run out of ICU beds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - Starting Monday, the indoor mask mandate is back in Illinois.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Thursday morning. He said hospital administrators across the state had asked his office for more help.

That's as the state's ICU bed shortage reached critical levels. Only three percent of ICU beds are available in the state.

It never dipped below 15 percent during the spring surge.

Governor Pritzker says his vaccine mandates are aimed at helping to protect the most vulnerable, the elderly and kids.

Pritzker said about 70 percent of Cook County residents had received the vaccine, and Illinois is the most vaccinated state in the midwest. He said that doesn't make up for what's happening in the southern and east-central parts of the state.

The governor said in Illinois, from February to July, 98 percent of all cases of COVID-19 are among the unvaccinated. Ninety-six percent of hospitalizations are unvaccinated. Ninety-five percent of deaths are unvaccinated.