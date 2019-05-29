Indonesian Air Force wraps up month-long training in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute had a few special visitors for the month of May.
Turbines, Inc., at Terre Haute Regional Airport, has been training an Indonesian Air Force maintenance team.
Turbines, Inc. specilizes in plane engines.
News 10 spoke with a member of the maintenance team. They say they have a lot to take home from this training.
"We can learn more about the overhaul and repair, so we can reduce the cost of maintenance by repairing by ourselves," First Lieutenant Rizki Satria, said.
Wednesday was their last day of training.
