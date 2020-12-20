Individual identified in Vermillion County Fire

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The person found dead in the fire that happened on Friday in Universal has been identified.

According to Indiana State Police, the individual is a 39-year-old. Indiana State Police have identified the individual as Maofa Roberta Measinasmoa Iuli. She's from Terre Haute Indiana.

Her family has been contacted.

Through the course of the investigation, evidence showed Maofa died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

First responders went to a detached garage fire at roughly 10 a.m.

After the fire was put out a body was discovered inside the detached garage.

Vermillion County Prosecutor requested that the Indiana State Police take over the investigation. There is no further information as of now.