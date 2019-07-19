Indiana’s unemployment rate declines to 3.5% in June

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in June from the previous month.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.5%, down from 3.6% in May. The state’s unemployment rate was below the national rate of 3.7% for June.
Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of more than 10,000 over the previous month, which was a result of about 3,100 less unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a decrease of about 7,000 in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.4 million.
