Clear

Indiana’s unemployment rate declines to 3.4% in July

Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in July from the previous month.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 4:08 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in July from the previous month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.4%, down from 3.5% in June. The agency says the last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 3.4% was April 2018.

The state’s unemployment rate also was below the national rate of 3.7% for July.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of more than 6,600 over the previous month, which was a result of about 1,275 less unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a decrease of about 5,330 in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.4 million.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Showers move back in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SkyDrone 10 video from Terre Haute warehouse fire

Image

Warehouse fire surveillance video

Image

'I'm so grateful,' One local mother shares her story after the Borrowed Hearts Foundation changed he

Image

Warehouse catches fire for a third time

Image

Friday: Showers and storms, cloudy. High: 84°

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Firefighters respond to large fire in Vermillion County

Image

TJ Collett

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States