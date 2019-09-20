Clear

Indiana’s unemployment rate declines to 3.3% in August

Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in August from the previous month.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 2:53 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has declined slightly in August from the previous month.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the rate was 3.3%, down from 3.4% in July. The agency says the last time Indiana’s unemployment rate was at 3.3% was February 2018.

The state’s unemployment rate for August also was below the national rate of 3.7% for the month.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of more than 2,100 over the previous month, which was a result of about 4,200 less unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and an increase of about 2,100 in residents employed. The state says Indiana’s total labor force is about 3.4 million.

