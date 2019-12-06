Indiana's lung cancer rates higher than the national average

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana's rate of new lung cancer cases is higher than the national average.
That's according to the American Lung Association.
Right now Indiana's rate sits at 73.2 percent. The national average is around 59 percent.
News 10 spoke with the Hope Cancer Center in Terre Haute.
Officials there say lung cancer is one of the most common cancers it sees.
That's because smoking is still very common in the community.
"A lot of patients begin smoking at a very young age. The number of years they smoke for is pretty significant so that is one of the main reasons," Dr. Shailja Shah said.
The Hope Center says industrial exposure is also another reason for the high rate in Indiana.
This includes exposure to things like asbestos.
The Hope Center says even working in places like coal mines can increase your risk.
