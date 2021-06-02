Indiana's largest health provider to require staff COVID-19 vaccinations, here's what hospitals locally say their policy will be

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's largest health care provider will add COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

IU Health will require employees to be fully vaccinated by September 1. The system will offer medical and religious exemptions. IU Health says vaccine requirements are nothing new.

Since 2012, staff members have had to get flu and other vaccines as a condition of employment.

How about hospitals locally?

After the IU Health announcement, we reached out to our local health systems and hospitals. We asked them about vaccine mandates. We will put their responses below.

Ascension - St. Vincent

"Ascension strongly encourages employees to receive the vaccination, but doesn't mandate it."

Indiana Hospital Association

“Health care workers are consistently at risk of exposure to deadly diseases like COVID-19, and hospitals have a long history of vaccination policies to protect staff, patients, and the public that have been carefully crafted and include religious protections and exemptions for certain medical conditions. The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at reducing hospitalizations and death, which is why some hospitals and other employers across the country are now requiring employees to be vaccinated. IHA supports its members who choose to require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, recognizing that each hospital or health system needs to take its own approach to determine the needs of its community and the unique opportunities and challenges at stake.”

Good Samaritan

"We will not be making the vaccine mandatory for our employees until they receive full FDA approval."

As we receive more responses, we will add them here.