Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Indiana's largest festival just days away

Preparations are already underway for this year's Covered Bridge Festival.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Part of Indiana is transforming for the state's largest festival. For eleven months of the year, Bridgeton, Indiana is as quiet as can be. But preparations are already underway for this year's Covered Bridge Festival.

News 10 spoke with Kathy Collom, who owns Collom’s General Store with her husband. She shares, “It’s a peaceful little town. It's approximately 125 people who live here in Bridgeton. It's very quaint."

While most signs of the Covered Bridge Festival pop up in October, the General Store is a staple in the town year-round.

Collom says, "We have a lot of our regulars that we see on a daily basis that pop in and have lunch, visit, drink coffee."

But early this week, visitors from St. Louis, Missouri came into Bridgeton on two wheels, hoping to beat the festival crowd.

Bicyclist Anne Jesse says, "I think we first came out here in 1993 for a bike tour, a three-day bike ride, loved it. So we come back every few years."

As Jesse shares, the lively 10-day Covered Bridge Festival isn't for everyone. She says, "We try to avoid the covered bridges tour because we know we couldn't get accommodations in the area. Although it looks like a lot of fun!"

As the festival inches closer, the hustle and bustle settle in. But for Collom, who watches the madness unfold year after year, she says it's a tradition she wouldn't trade for anything.

The store owner shares, "You feel like, I’ve got a lot to get done, but it all comes together on Thursday night. And we're ready to go."

If you're looking to get in on the Covered Bridge Fest fun, you have ten days to do so, starting this Friday, October 12th.

Officials want to remind you if you'll be in Parke County during the festival, to be extra careful driving. They say there will be more traffic than normal. Also, pedestrians are often near the road while shopping or site-seeing.

For more information on the 61st Annual Covered Bridge Festival, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
A Warm Overnight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Casey-Westfield football

Image

The fall weather is coming, here's when the cool down happens

Image

Vincennes Public Transportation Anniversary

Image

Indiana Senate Candidates hold debate

Image

Vigo County School Corporation holds budget hearing

Image

Danny Tanoos no longer employed with the Vigo County School Corporation

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

ISU Homecoming festivities underway

Image

Window and Blind Safety

Image

The HPV Vaccine has been approved

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool