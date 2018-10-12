PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's official...Indiana's largest festival is in full swing.
The 2018 Covered Bridge Festival kicked off on Friday morning.
The Bridge Festival runs for the next nine days.
The county is home to 31 covered bridges for you to explore.
You can also expect a lot of food and shopping opportunities while visiting the Parke County hot spots.
The festival opens daily at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.
For a map of all of the bridges and to learn more about the festivities, click here.
Related Content
- Indiana's largest festival is underway, here's a map of all of the Covered Bridge locations
- Scammers stopped at Covered Bridge Festival
- Nice weather improves Covered Bridge Festival Profits
- Indiana's largest festival just days away
- Parke County covered bridge closed for repairs
- Everything you need to know for the 2017 Covered Bridge Festival
- Woman ‘disgusted’ after seeing slave shackles for sale at Parke County Covered Bridge Festival
- Annual Popcorn Festival underway in Casey
- Water levels drop at Parke County Covered Bridges
- Effort underway to locate, preserve Illinois WWI memorials
Scroll for more content...