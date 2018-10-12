Indiana's largest festival is underway, here's a map of all of the Covered Bridge locations

Clear
You can also expect a lot of food and shopping opportunities while visiting the Parke County hot spots.

Posted: Oct. 12, 2018 2:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's official...Indiana's largest festival is in full swing.

The 2018 Covered Bridge Festival kicked off on Friday morning.

The Bridge Festival runs for the next nine days.

The county is home to 31 covered bridges for you to explore.

You can also expect a lot of food and shopping opportunities while visiting the Parke County hot spots.

The festival opens daily at 9:00 a.m. and closes at 6:00 p.m.

For a map of all of the bridges and to learn more about the festivities, click here.

