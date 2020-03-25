Clear

Indiana’s inmates still eating meals together amid pandemic

Indiana’s prison populations are still eating meals together in large groups and mixing during outdoor recreation even as Hoosiers are keeping their distance as a stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 6:16 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s prison populations are still eating meals together in large groups and mixing during outdoor recreation even as Hoosiers are keeping their distance as a stay-at-home order took effect Wednesday aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Indiana Department of Correction suspended visitation at its prisons two weeks ago to limit the possibility of the virus being brought into the state’s 20 correctional facilities. A recent directive from the agency’s commissioner also outlined pandemic procedures, including monitoring for outbreaks and separating ill offenders from other inmates.

But hundreds of inmates are still together during outdoor recreation time and offenders take their meals together in large groups, The Journal Gazette reported Wednesday.

Agency spokesman David Bursten said that during outdoor recreation periods, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines on social distancing of six feet (1.8 meters) or more “are being followed as permitted.”

He said that regarding inmate meal times, Indiana’s “correctional housing facility does not allow for meal service in groups of 10 or less.”

The department points out that there are no known cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, among the nearly 27,000 offenders housed at the state’s prison, but it also concedes that it hasn’t tested any of those inmates.

Bursten said agency 13 staff members have been tested for COVID-19 and some staff were positive. But he provided no other details on cases of the virus among employees with the department, which has more than 5,600 employees, according to the state website.

“The Indiana Department of Correction will manage infectious diseases in correctional facilities through a comprehensive approach which includes prevention, testing, appropriate treatment, education, and infection control measures,” the agency wrote on its website.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Brazil
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
A Few Clouds, Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil baby box

Image

Businesses donate food to Terre Haute senior living facility

Image

Vigo County School Corporation donates more than 600 N95 masks

Image

What is the Wabash Valley doing to stay busy while staying at home?

Image

Rosedale student pens letters to nursing home residents

Image

Wednesday Forecast

Image

South Vermillion School Corporation holds hot dog drive-thru for its students

Image

Kroger to install plexiglass partitions to protect its workers

Image

Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

Image

Local faith leaders work to provide childcare for essential workers

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears