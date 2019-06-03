With 1,500 confirmed cases across the state, Indiana's Hepatitis A outbreak has reached the Wabash Valley

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) -- Over the weekend health officials were investigating a case of Hepatitis A at the McDonalds in Sullivan.

Even though they now say the risk for anyone else to get it is low, a lot of people are concerned.

The state of Indiana is experiencing hepatitis an outbreak.

According to the state health department, 1,500 cases have been confirmed. Normally we would see about 20 in a year.

That number scares Susan Crump. She lives in Vincennes but visits Sullivan a lot.

"It's leary it makes you wonder about where you're going and what people are doing where you're going. Especially, if you have children," Crump said.

Crump said she has a 15-year-old son who loves to eat McDonald's. And she'll do whatever it takes to make sure she and her son stay safe.

"When we go into McDonald's where I'm from I watch them if they've got gloves on or not and if they don't I'll call the office down there and turn them in. I don't care," she said. "It's me and my sons' safety, not theirs."

The case at McDonald's is the most recent case out of the Wabash Valley. The Indiana state department of health said they've been investigating hepatitis A outbreaks for a few years now. Illinois state health department said they have too.

It's making people all across the valley a little more cautious.

"Instead of getting better it's just getting worse," Crump said.

She said when she got the news alert on her phone her first instinct was to check her local McDonalds.

When she got the second alert that said they had cleaned the place she was still skeptical.

"To what extent do they have it cleaned up? How can they prove to the community that it is gone and that nobody else is gonna get sick," she said.

The Sullivan Health Department was contacted several times Monday.

They declined to go on camera or answer any questions.

Instead, we were sent the press release again.

The McDonalds is back open and operating Monday.

For more information on the Indiana hepatitis A outbreak you can visit the state department website, here.

There, you can find statistics for your county, symptoms, and information on vaccines.

For more information from the Illinois state department of health, you can find their website, here.