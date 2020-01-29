Indiana's governor signs off on money for college campus projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has officially signed off on a big project for a Wabash Valley university.

The governor approved spending $291 million in unexpected state tax revenue on college campus construction projects.

That includes money for the renovation of Dreiser Hall at Indiana State University.

The building is expected to get an $18 million renovation.

Dreiser Hall is home to academic programs in the College of Arts and Sciences.

It includes communications and media productions.