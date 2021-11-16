Indiana's governor says he's working on ways to let the state's public health emergency expire - see his full statement here

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a statement regarding the state's current public health emergency.

The governor issued the public health emergency back in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, his office said he is asking his team to find ways to "responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire."

You can find his full statement below.

"When extending the last state public health emergency for another 30 days, I asked my team to bring me a plan that would allow us to wind it down responsibly. They have presented me a plan that identifies three key items that must be preserved if I am to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire.

To carry this out, I am working with Senator Bray and Speaker Huston to consider passing three key statutory changes to continue protecting Hoosiers by allowing for the continuation of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid expenditures, the continuation of the enhanced benefit for those receiving federal food assistance and extend the ability to efficiently vaccinate our 5- to 11-year-olds."