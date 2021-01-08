Indiana's governor says he is still confident Terre Haute casino will happen

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb remains highly confident a casino will be built in Terre Haute.

That is despite the Indiana Gaming Commission's investigation into those formally involved with the project.

Crews were supposed to break-ground this past fall on the city's eastside. But that hasn't happened yet.

Last fall was also when the gaming commission began looking into allegations executives of Spectacle Entertainment were connected to a federal voting fraud investigation.

Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson formed Spectacle Jack LLC and took over management of the local casino effort.

The governor says the project still has his support.

"It is something I fought for before, and will again if need be, but I'm not that concerned right now," Holcomb said.

We are still waiting for the announcement of when the groundbreaking will take place.