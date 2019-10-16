Indiana's governor orders flags to half-staff on Friday to honor fallen trooper

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff later this week.
It is in honor of Indiana State Police Trooper Peter Stephan.
Stephan was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Flags should be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday.
