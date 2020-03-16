Indiana's governor orders restrictions on bars and restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is ordering restaurants and bars closed to in-person customers in another step toward stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

The order Monday from Gov. Eric Holcomb follows each of Indiana’s adjacent states taking the same step in recent days.

The governor’s office says 273 public school districts have decided to close to students and that the state education department is working with the 16 others to determine their next steps.

Indiana’s hospitals and surgery centers are being asked to cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures to help free up resources and personnel for possible virus illnesses.

More than two-thirds of Indiana’s school districts are closing their doors to students as all public schools in surrounding states have done so in an attempt to slow the coronavirus spread.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 illnesses in Indiana reached 24 on Monday in 13 counties, according to the state health department. That is five more than reported on Sunday and double Friday’s number.

The state Department of Education said 218 of Indiana’s some 300 public school district have reported closure or switching to online classwork because of the virus outbreak.

Gov. Eric Holcomb last week approved allowing schools to cancel 20 days without having to make them up later but said local school officials should make closing decisions. Statewide school closings are occurring in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Illinois after their governors either ordered the closures or asked schools to do so.

Governors in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky have ordered restaurants and bars to close, but those decisions are being left to the businesses in Indiana. State regulators in Indiana have closed all the state’s casinos and off-track betting parlors for at least two weeks.

An employee at the state police laboratory division in Indianapolis has been diagnosed with virus and remained hospitalized, according to state police. One co-worker has been self-quarantined at home and others have been notified.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Indiana will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for large events and mass gatherings. The guidance recommends no in-person events of more than 50 people. Here is a link to the guidance: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/large-events/mass-gatherings-ready-for-covid-19.html

Under the current guidance for schools, 273 public school districts are closed, using e-learning days, or on spring break and have announced a future closure. The Department of Education is working with the remaining 16 school corporations to determine their next steps and needs

Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are required to close to in-person patrons and may provide take-out and delivery services through the end of March

Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers should cancel and/or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately. This action will help the healthcare system conserve resources and personnel necessary to meet emerging health needs

Physicians should continue to perform critical procedures necessary to prevent short-term and/or long-term adverse effects to their patients’ overall health

The state’s Emergency Operations Center has been raised to a Level 1 status and will work in conjunction with the incident command center at the Indiana State Department of Health for planning, coordination, predictive analysis and other functions

State employees will maximize the use of remote work and meet virtually whenever possible while maintaining operations. Non-essential in-person meetings will be limited to 10 persons or less and should meet virtually whenever possible. High-risk individuals should not attend meetings in person

State employees over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions are advised to work from home, and agencies should identify work that can be accomplished remotely for those individuals

The Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites, which are closed on Mondays, will close to the public beginning Tuesday

The visitors center at White River State Park will close

Indiana state parks and recreation centers, including state park inns, remain open. Restaurants will convert operations to take-out and delivery

State agencies already are developing remote work plans for employees and will continue to implement them while maintaining necessary state services. Employees who work outdoors are encouraged to practice social distancing

The Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has suspended rules requiring certain unemployment insurance claimants to physically appear at a Work One location to engage in reemployment services for the next four weeks. This will ensure that individuals who may be symptomatic do not have to physically appear to continue their unemployment insurance eligibility

The DWD will also request flexibility under federal and state law to expand eligibility for claimants and ease burdens on employers.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation will postpone the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, scheduled for April 26-28

Communities are encouraged to work together to provide child care options for all who need assistance and delivery services of meals and other necessities for senior citizens

Hoosiers who can donate blood are encouraged to visit local blood centers. Blood supplies are low. Please follow the guidance at www.redcross.org