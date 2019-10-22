Indiana's governor makes a stop at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop at Indiana State University on Tuesday.
Governor Holcomb attended a luncheon benefitting ISU's Habitat for Humanity.
ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis announced that the university met its fundraising goal of $60,000.
Volunteers from ISU are currently building a Habitat for Humanity home, the 71st for the local chapter.
During the event, Holcomb sat down with Curtis for a fireside chat.
They discussed things like housing in Indiana to school safety.
