Indiana's governor makes a stop at Indiana State University

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made a stop at Indiana State University on Tuesday.

Governor Holcomb attended a luncheon benefitting ISU's Habitat for Humanity.

ISU President Dr. Deborah Curtis announced that the university met its fundraising goal of $60,000.

Volunteers from ISU are currently building a Habitat for Humanity home, the 71st for the local chapter.

During the event, Holcomb sat down with Curtis for a fireside chat.

They discussed things like housing in Indiana to school safety.