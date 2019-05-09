Indiana's governor has signed the gaming bill, Vigo County voters now play a key role for casino

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A voter referendum is one of the remaining hurdles in making a casino in Vigo County a reality.

On Wednesday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the gaming bill into law.

The referendum could happen this November or next May.

Election officials are working on a plan for the referendum.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce has been an advocate for the new casino.

Chamber President David Haynes expects the 'All-In' campaign to grow into a voter support campaign.

"As I sit here today, I feel very optimistic. We are moving forward in support of a 'yes' vote," Haynes said.

Spectacle Entertainment has to take action before the referendum.

The company has to request to move its casinos off of Lake Michigan in Gary, Indiana.