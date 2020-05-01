Indiana's governor expected to announce next steps in state's stay at home order today

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to announce what will happen next with the state's stay at home order today.

The order is set to expire tonight at midnight.

Holcomb says when the state reopens, it will be in stages. He will use a "very data-driven" process.

