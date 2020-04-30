Indiana's governor directs flags to half-staff in certain places to honor correction officer who died with COVID-19

On Friday there will be a tribute to the correctional officer who died after getting COVID-19.
Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Officer Gary Weinke died last weekend.
LINK | WABASH VALLEY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY OFFICER DIES OF COVID-19
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in certain places.
This includes in Greene and Sullivan Counties, all Department of Correction facilities, and district parole offices.
Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.
