Indiana's governor directs flags to half-staff in certain places to honor correction officer who died with COVID-19

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Officer Gary Weinke died last weekend.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 1:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

On Friday there will be a tribute to the correctional officer who died after getting COVID-19.

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Officer Gary Weinke died last weekend.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in certain places.

This includes in Greene and Sullivan Counties, all Department of Correction facilities, and district parole offices.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

