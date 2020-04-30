Indiana's governor directs flags to half-staff in certain places to honor correction officer who died with COVID-19

On Friday there will be a tribute to the correctional officer who died after getting COVID-19.

Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Officer Gary Weinke died last weekend.

LINK | WABASH VALLEY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY OFFICER DIES OF COVID-19

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in certain places.

This includes in Greene and Sullivan Counties, all Department of Correction facilities, and district parole offices.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.