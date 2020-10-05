Indiana's governor declares October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It can be easy to get distracted behind the wheel, but police say just a few seconds of looking away from the road can end up deadly.

In Indiana last year, distracted driving led to 24 roadway deaths. It was the cause of more than 10,000 crashes.

That's why Indiana's governor is labeling October as Distracted Driving Awareness Month in the state.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute recommends using your phone's Do Not Disturb feature while you are driving. You could also place it in your glove box until you reach your destination.