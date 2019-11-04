Indiana's governor announces support for Terre Haute mayoral candidate

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has announced his support for a Terre Haute mayoral candidate.
The Republican announced his support for Duke Bennett on Monday.
Holcomb told us that Indiana is only as strong as each city and town.
He said when he's discussing the state with other leaders, assets within Terre Haute are an important part of the conversation.
"Duke has earned another four years. Got the city on the right trajectory. It's all up for Terre Haute and I can't wait. I'm proud of what he's achieved, but I can't wait to see what's in store for the future," Governor Holcomb said.
Bennett is one of four candidates running for mayor. Pat Goodwin, Karrum Nasser, and Shane Meehan are also on the ballot.
