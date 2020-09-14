Indiana's chief justice tests positive for coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Supreme Court says Chief Justice Loretta Rush has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection but not yet developed severe symptoms./

The court said Monday that Rush learned about her infection on Sunday and underwent the test after a family member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rush has been working remotely and hasn’t been to the Statehouse, where the Supreme Court justices have offices, since Sept. 1.

A court spokeswoman says Rush is under a doctor’s care but has not gone to a hospital for treatment.

Rush has been Indiana’s chief justice since 2014.