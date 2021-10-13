"It was such a nice relief." Indiana's build, learn, grow scholarship lends a hand to essential workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's build, learn, grow scholarship is providing financial relief for essential workers who have children 12 and under.

The program is covering up to 80% of their children's childcare costs. Families qualify for the scholarship money if at least one adult is an essential worker. This includes healthcare, public service, education, food service, transportation, and more.

Childcare providers are also eligible to receive the money to help rebuild their programs. The director of the Indiana State University early childhood education center, Holly Curtsinger, shares the impact this will have on local families.

"It's just such a relief for them. It's one thing off of their plate. Even if a family isn't necessarily struggling financially just knowing that their work as an essential worker is being recognized goes a long way" says Curtsinger.

A local mother of three and behavior consultant, Angela Tackitt, received the scholarship money to help support childcare costs. Tackitt never stopped working throughout the entire pandemic. She says she is very grateful for this money and the weight it has lifted off her shoulders.

"I had a baby during the pandemic and when I had to return to work that was really stressful and just in general with everything. It was such a nice relief," says Tackitt.

Curtsinger encourages all families to apply regardless of their financial situations.

"There is no higher income cap on this particular scholarship opportunity, so even families that are above 400% of the poverty level can still receive support," says Curtsinger.

This program will continue through March 2022. To apply for the scholarship click here.