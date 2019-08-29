Indiana's attorney general makes Terre Haute stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Attorney General made a stop in the Wabash Valley on Thursday to talk about crime prevention.

Curtis Hill made an appearance in Terre Haute.

It was one stop in a series across the state.

Hill took time to discuss crime prevention strategies with law enforcement and local politicians.

They discussed techniques that are working and some that need improvement in the fight against crime.

Hill says it is important to hear from all parts of the state.

"We want to take that information and compile it and compare it to the information in other parts of the state," Hill said.

Hill scheduled 14 stops in total across the state.