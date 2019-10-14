Indiana's Move Over week applies to more than just first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Move over. Those are two words you hear quite often.

This week police in Indiana are putting more emphasis on them.

20 years ago, Indiana passed its "Move Over" law.

You may know it as a tool to help keep police working on the side of the road safely.

The law applies to more than just law enforcement.

Mike French has been a tow truck driver for nearly 25 years.

He said one of his fears is drivers that don't move over when his truck is stopped on the side of the road.

"It's pretty terrifying. You constantly got to watch the moving traffic coming towards you," said French.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week "Move Over Week".

That means if you see a vehicle on the side of the road, slow down and get over in the other lane.

That includes construction workers, garbage trucks and even tow truck drivers like French.

Despite the law, French said he still sees drivers who don't follow it.

"We have tons daily that do not move over. There's always a secondary accident 9/10 on the interstate when there's a first one and that's because nobody's paying attention," said French.

Lawmakers passed the "Move Over" law in 1999.

It came after an Indiana State Trooper was killed.

Terre Haute police officer Ryan Adamson said he doesn't want anyone to get hurt while doing their job.

"Highways are dangerous enough the way it is. It's important for the men and women who go out and do road construction, utility work, so it's combined effort to keep everyone safe, not just law enforcement," said Adamson.

Adamson said the campaign will keep safety on everyone's mind.

Meanwhile, French hopes those two words will be in the back of everyone's minds while behind the wheel.

"We don't want to be out there in the first place. but we're out there to help them. we don't go out there for the fun of it. everybody wants to go home to their family," said French.

According to Triple-A, the Ill. version of the law requires drivers to move over for broken down vehicles as well as emergency and service vehicles.

This Indiana campaign will last through October 19.