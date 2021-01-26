Indiana's First University Says Goodbye to an Aging Residence Hall

(VINCENNES, Ind (WEVV) - Vincennes University said goodbye to one of its oldest residence halls.

Harrison Hall was built in 1967 and named after University founder and 9th U.S. President William Henry Harrison.

The residence hall was severely damaged during a wind storm in April of 2020.

For most of its existence, the building housed male students, before being demolished earlier this month.

The Vice-President of Financial Services says this was an exceptional spot on campus, and whatever is built in its place will be state-of-the-art.