Indiana's largest festival is back for more covered bridge fun

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's largest festival is back for another year of covered bridge fun!

The 10 day Covered Bridge Festival kicked off on Friday!

It takes place over in Parke County -- the covered bridge capital of the world.

It's home to 31 covered bridgeS, each with their own unique story.

The festival features fantastic foods, beautiful fall scenery, and authentic arts and crafts.

One local vendor even opened up her new shop on the first day of the festival...knowing that business would be booming!

"Bridge Festival is kind of a special thing for all of us that live here locally, and we've missed it...so it's nice to have everything open and running again," Willow Rock owner Lianna Willhite said.

Willhite encourages people to come out and check out her merchendise, as well as enjoy everything the other vendors have to offer!