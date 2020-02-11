Clear
Indiana's Court of Appeals makes Terre Haute stop for 'Appeals on Wheels'

People who attended had the chance to ask questions afterward about the court.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's second-highest court made a stop in Terre Haute on Tuesday.

It was a unique educational experience called 'Appeals on Wheels.' The Court of Appeals travels all over the state to let the public see first-hand how they operate.

On Tuesday, the court conducted real oral arguments at the Scott College of Business.

It was in the case of John Dahn versus the State of Indiana. People who attended had the chance to ask questions afterward about the court.

A panel of three judges was available to answer those questions.

"It's been a great experience for those students I think, and for us. We get to see the young people of Indiana," Judge John Baker, from the Indiana Court of Appeals said.

Judge Baker told us the program has been in existence in some form or another since 2001.

Indiana's Court of Appeals makes Terre Haute stop for 'Appeals on Wheels'

