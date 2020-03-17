Indiana's Catholic Bishops suspend all masses

Indiana's Catholic Bishops have suspended all Sunday and weekday masses.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listed below are links to streaming masses which have been provided by the archdiocese: EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network) Daily Mass with Bishop Robert Barron http://www.catholictv.org/masses/notre-dame-mass (Sunday Mass) http://www.catholictv.org/masses/catholictv-mass (Daily Mass) https://adw.org/parishes-masses/sunday-tv-mass/ https://saltandlighttv.org/thesundaymass/ https://saintpatrickscathedral.org/live https://livestream.com/oldstpats

This will start on Wednesday. Previously, the Archbishop of Indianapolis had relieved Catholic's obligation to attend mass.