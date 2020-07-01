Indiana's Attorney General to sue Florida company after it didn't provide services people paid for

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Attorney General will sue a Florida company that failed to provide vacations to Hoosiers.

Executive Tour and Travel Services, Inc. offers travel certificates at many events.

The Attorney General says they are made to make people believe they won a free vacation. And then many dates are not available for booking and others require extra fees.

Around 500 Indiana residents paid the activation fee in a two-year period, but the company only booked hotel rooms for 48 of them.

The Attorney General says the company violated Indiana laws.