Indiana's Attorney General makes Terre Haute stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Secretary of State made a stop in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

Holli Sullivan stopped as part of her listening tour.

Sullivan set a goal of meeting each of Indiana's 92 county clerks this year.

While it's a challenge to meet all 92 clerks, Sullivan says she feels it's important for her to meet those who were elected to run elections.

"It's actually been refreshing and quite rewarding. It's quite an honor to be able to partner with them as the chief election officers of our great state, and we have 2021 kind of runaway before our next election," Sullivan said.

We asked Sullivan about President Biden's 'For the People Act.' She said Hoosiers would benefit from the US Senate's decision not to debate President Biden's act.

"Our election officials are the ones who do all of that hard work. Put all of those election law processes into place, and Hoosiers have truly shown confidence in the Hoosier election process purely because it's run by Hoosiers," Sullivan said.