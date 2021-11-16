Indiana's Attorney General files a third lawsuit to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate - here's what this one would do

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a third lawsuit working to stop the COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

This specific lawsuit focuses on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule to require the vaccine for healthcare workers in Medicare or Medicaid.

Rokita says that mandate causes danger to vulnerable people on those services. He adds that the mandate is forcing caregivers to leave the field.

The lawsuit is asking the court to prevent enforcement of the vaccine mandate immediately.