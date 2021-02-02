TERRE HAUTE. Ind. (WTHI) - Annie's Project is a six-week course by Purdue Extension for women farmers in Indiana. For the first time, Annie's Project is going virtual.

Lori Bouslog, Extension Educator with Purdue Extension in Vermillion County, says she has seen many women get the confidence they need to run successful farming operations.

"This program provides them with tools they need to know what questions to ask, what information to gather, and how to make the best decisions for their farming operation," explained Bouslog.

Although this year will look different due to the pandemic, Bouslog said there are many benefits to going virtual.

Registered guests will have the opportunity to network and hear from experts across the state. A few of the topics they'll be covering are production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and legal.

The cost is $65 per person and includes a workbook and support materials for the six-week virtual course. The last day to register is February 9th and classes begin Tuesday, February 23rd.

You can join the 9 a.m. to noon ET Tuesday morning slot, or the 1-4 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon slot.

You can register for Indiana's Annie's Project here.