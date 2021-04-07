Indiana's AG launches investigation into tech companies for censoring conservative content

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has launched investigations into five big tech companies.

It's over claims they censored conservative content.

The investigation targets Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter.

Rokita's office will investigate potential harm to consumers through abusive, deceptive, or unfair business practices.

Specifically, he is looking at how the companies limited consumers' access to certain content.

He says they often delete or obscure material with a politically conservative point of view.

Rokita says this prevents consumers from making informed choices.