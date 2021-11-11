Indiana's AG issues guidance to school leaders and parents calling Black Lives Matter a "political organization"

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Attorney General has sent guidance to parents and school leaders in reference to the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

On Thursday, Indiana AG Todd Rokita "official advisory opinion" called BLM a political organization and said schools should treat the people involved like other political groups.

This comes after a request from two state legislators, Sen. John Crane, R-Brownsburg, and Rep. Michelle Davis, R-Whiteland, to make the advisory.

"Black Lives Matter is unequivocally a political organization," Attorney General Rokita said. "Promoting or displaying some politically based materials while prohibiting the promotion or display of others could create a liability for schools and could violate the First Amendment."

In the full Rokita says this is to "ensure classrooms remain politically neutral."

You can read the full advisory here.