Indiana's AG announces lawsuit against Evansville company accused of making millions of scam calls to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed a lawsuit against alleged robocall scammers.

The company being sued is operated out of Evansville.

Rokita says Startel Communication LLC made more than 4.8 million calls to Hoosiers. That's in addition to hundreds of millions of calls to other states.

The investigation started with a few customer complaints and took more than a year to complete.

Rokita said there were several scam operations, including Social Security, legal action, computer support, Apple support, and Amazon subscription scams.

Some of the ways you can protect yourself include: