Clear

Indianapolis `relatively quiet’ during curfew after violence

An overnight curfew imposed by Indianapolis’ mayor after two nights of violent protest over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans was followed by a night of relative calm after a weekend that left the city with widespread damage downtown, a police spokesman said Monday.

Posted: Jun 1, 2020 2:16 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An overnight curfew imposed by Indianapolis’ mayor after two nights of violent protest over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans was followed by a night of relative calm after a weekend that left the city with widespread damage downtown, a police spokesman said Monday.

A tally of arrests during the curfew that ran from 8 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday was not immediately available. Police planned to release that information later Monday, said Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

He said the city “was relatively quiet” during the overnight curfew, in comparison to violent weekend protests during which demonstrators broke dozens of windows on downtown businesses and set fires.

Several hundred people took part in a peaceful protest Sunday afternoon that started at the Indiana Statehouse. The group marched several blocks to outside the City-County Building, where those taking part laid on the ground while the names were read off of African Americans who have died in confrontations with police.

The overnight curfew imposed by Mayor Joe Hogsett came after peaceful protests gave way later to unrest and destruction. The death of Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck down for several minutes as Floyd pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving, has sparked protests nationwide.

Hogsett announced Monday that he was extending the city’s curfew order for an additional night. His new order will begin at 8 p.m. Monday and will end at 4 a.m. Tuesday — two hours earlier than the mayor’s first order — because Tuesday is Indiana’s primary election, with voting starting at 6 a.m. Hogsett’s order also includes an exception allowing people to travel during the curfew period for “election-related activities.”

The mayor said in a statement that he was “proud of our residents, the vast majority of whom abided by Sunday night’s curfew order.”

“My thanks go out to the men and women who helped keep Indianapolis peaceful overnight,” Hogsett said.

Two people died amid several shootings late Saturday and early Sunday, though it wasn’t clear their deaths were related to the protests. Police said no officers had fired their guns.

One of those fatally shot was Chris Beaty, who was a defensive lineman on Indiana University’s football team from 2000 to 2004 and has recently managed Indianapolis nightclubs, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Beaty, 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting Saturday night a few blocks from downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young said the circumstances of Beaty’s fatal shooting remained under investigation.

“It’s still early on in the investigation and I don’t believe we have any suspects at this point. We have very limited information,” he said Monday morning.

Beaty recently launched Worldwide Masks — a company that sells one-piece face coverings to prevent the spread of germs, with fellow entrepreneur Joe Babish, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Indiana University football coach Tom Allen said in a statement Monday that he was stunned by Beaty’s death and heartbroken for his family.

“I am at a loss for words. The news of the passing of Chris Beaty is just devastating. Since I returned home to coach at Indiana, Chris embraced me, encouraged me and supported me!” Allen said. “His passion for life and Indiana Football energized me every time we were together.”

Large protests happened elsewhere in Indiana on Saturday, with police in Hammond using tear gas to break up protesters and officers blocking marchers from going onto Interstate 80/94. Fort Wayne police fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse a crowd after Friday night’s demonstration resulted in some protesters throwing rocks at officers and breaking dozens of windows on downtown businesses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 34574

Reported Deaths: 2134
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion9853578
Lake3616190
Allen161869
Cass15877
Elkhart132228
St. Joseph127434
Hendricks116971
Hamilton115993
Johnson1105108
Madison58659
Porter53928
Bartholomew51135
Clark50441
LaPorte43323
Howard40828
Tippecanoe4023
Jackson3891
Delaware38537
Shelby37322
Hancock33827
Floyd31839
Boone31535
Morgan27724
Vanderburgh2742
Montgomery24117
White2358
Noble23221
Clinton2321
Decatur22431
Grant21122
Dubois1993
Harrison19422
Henry18211
Greene16924
Vigo1698
Dearborn16821
Monroe16612
Warrick16628
Lawrence16324
Miami1401
Putnam1377
Kosciusko1351
Jennings1304
Orange12822
Scott1203
Franklin1108
Ripley1096
Marshall1082
Carroll932
Daviess8816
Steuben832
Wayne825
LaGrange812
Wabash782
Newton7810
Fayette777
Jasper671
Washington521
Jay520
Clay511
Fulton491
Rush472
Randolph473
Pulaski460
Jefferson451
Whitley423
Starke393
DeKalb371
Sullivan361
Owen351
Brown331
Perry330
Wells320
Benton300
Huntington282
Knox280
Tipton251
Blackford252
Crawford240
Fountain212
Switzerland200
Spencer201
Parke180
Gibson172
Posey160
Adams151
Ohio130
Warren121
Martin110
Vermillion100
Union90
Pike60
Unassigned0167

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 120260

Reported Deaths: 5390
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook779253642
Lake8331291
DuPage7707373
Kane6338178
Will5566276
Winnebago225155
McHenry156672
St. Clair113782
Kankakee91045
Kendall79819
Rock Island65824
Champaign6407
Madison58060
Boone45217
DeKalb4164
Sangamon35129
Jackson28610
Randolph2704
Peoria2339
McLean22013
Ogle2063
Stephenson2062
Macon19319
Clinton18617
Union15411
LaSalle15313
Whiteside14013
Iroquois1324
Coles12715
Out of IL1181
Warren1170
Jefferson10116
Knox1000
Grundy982
Monroe9512
McDonough8811
Unassigned850
Lee811
Cass730
Tazewell735
Henry690
Williamson672
Pulaski560
Marion500
Jasper457
Macoupin452
Adams441
Perry410
Vermilion401
Montgomery391
Morgan361
Christian354
Livingston342
Jo Daviess320
Douglas280
Jersey241
Fayette213
Ford201
Menard200
Woodford192
Mason180
Washington180
Hancock170
Mercer170
Shelby161
Bureau151
Carroll152
Schuyler130
Bond121
Franklin120
Clark110
Crawford110
Fulton110
Moultrie110
Piatt110
Brown100
Cumberland100
Logan100
Wayne91
Alexander80
Henderson80
Johnson80
Effingham71
Massac70
Saline70
Greene50
Marshall50
De Witt40
Lawrence40
Richland30
Stark30
Clay20
Edwards20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Wabash20
White20
Calhoun10
Edgar10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Putnam10
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 78°
A warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Oblong High School

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Washington Catholic High School

Image

Rules of the roadway will be different for Indiana drivers, new hands-free law in place

Image

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High: 78

Image

Exotic Feline Rescue Center special events canceled

Image

Indiana bowling alleys still closed, business owner prepares

Image

Teen killed in weekend accident remembered at vigil

Image

Duke Energy saving programs

Image

Staying cool this season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak