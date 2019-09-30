Clear

Indianapolis prosecutor won’t charge small marijuana amounts

The prosecutor for Indianapolis is going to stop pressing criminal charges against adults for possessing about one ounce or less of marijuana.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 1:06 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The prosecutor for Indianapolis is going to stop pressing criminal charges against adults for possessing about one ounce or less of marijuana.

Acting Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced the new policy Monday, saying the office will focus on prosecuting violent crimes. He says the one-ounce level distinguishes between users and dealers, whom the office will continue prosecuting.

Mears says the office has dismissed about 80 percent of marijuana possession charges so far this year. Mears became acting prosecutor last week with Prosecutor Terry Curry’s resignation.

A Democratic Party caucus Saturday will select Curry’s replacement. Tim Moriarty, a top aide to Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, is challenging Mears.

Moriarty says he supports the marijuana policy change but that more drug abuse and mental health treatment is also needed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 93°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Casey
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
The Return of Summer
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

After nearly 5 years, Kaylyn Whitaker's murder case may finally come to a close

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Summer Heat! Breezy! High: 90°

Image

Taste of Memorial

Image

Mid-century church tour

Image

Mediterranean Festival

Image

Drama therapy launch party

Image

Swing for a Cure Softball Tournament

Image

Benefit ride for Garrett Woltman

Image

WWII Veteran honored for service

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say