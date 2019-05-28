INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a suitcase containing human remains has been found near a creek in Indianapolis.
Department spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook tells The Indianapolis Star that several people were walking along Bean Creek on the city’s southeast side Monday afternoon when they found the suitcase. She says one of the people opened the suitcase and police were called to the scene.
WRTV-TV reports a homicide investigation is ongoing.
Cook confirmed that the remains aren’t those of a baby, but additional details about a possible victim weren’t immediately released. The Marion County coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the remains. Cause and manner of death of the person involved also weren’t known.
Related Content
- Indianapolis police: Suitcase found containing human remains
- More human skeletal remains found in Putnam County
- Bodies of 2 teachers found at suburban Indianapolis home
- Indianapolis police arrest duo in shootings of 2 judges
- Police: 2 die in small plane crash near Indianapolis
- Popular Vigo County venue remains closed after mildew found
- Work resumes at Riverfront Lofts after human skull found
- Carrier delays, reduces upcoming Indianapolis layoffs
- Indianapolis airport looking at retail, food changes