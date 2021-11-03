Indianapolis officer kills dog, shoots person as dogs charge

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer killed a dog and shot a person in the hand when he opened fire as a group of dogs charged at officers late Tuesday, police said.

Officers had responded to a reported disturbance involving “animal destruction” at a residence about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday when police said “multiple dogs charged at the officers” near the home, police said Wednesday.

One officer fired his handgun and the shots hit both a dog and a person who was attempting to corral the canines, said police, who did not say how many shots the officer fired.

The dog died at the scene, but the person, listed in a police report as a male, was taken to a hospital in good condition after being shot in the hand.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said one officer who was bitten by a dog was treated at the scene.

A department investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police said the officers were wearing body cameras and those were activated during the incident.

IMPD is conducting a separate administrative investigation, and the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory review of the shooting after the conclusion of the criminal investigative process.