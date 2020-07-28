Indianapolis man charged after police say he was caught breaking into Vermillion County home

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indianapolis man is facing charges in Vermillion County after police say he was caught breaking into a home.

It happened just after 5:00 Tuesday morning on U.S. Highway 136.

According to police, dispatchers received a 911 call about a home break-in.

The person that called police reportedly found 30-year-old Marcelo Pedro of Indianapolis inside the home and held him there until officers arrived.

When police arrived on the scene, Pedro allegedly became argumentative and resisted arrest. After a struggle, police took him into custody. Nobody was hurt.

Pedro was charged with residential entry, resisting law enforcement, and criminal mischief.