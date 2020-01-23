Clear

Indianapolis man charged after police say he damaged Parke County covered bridge

An Indianapolis man is facing charges after police say he drove through and damaged a Parke County covered bridge.

Jan 23, 2020
Posted By: Staff Report

The sheriff's office says deputies went to the Jackson Covered Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

The bridge is just north of Bloomingdale.

Deputies received a report for a hit and run crash at the bridge. They found the bridge had several broken or damaged upper support beams.

Police arrested Michael Dodson of Indianapolis. Deputies said he was driving a furniture delivery truck they found at a house in the area.

Dodson is facing a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

